Mets' David Wright: Fields grounders Sunday

Wright (shoulder) was able to field grounders Sunday, but didn't do any throwing, Howie Kussoy of the New York Post reports.

Wright resumed baseball activities by playing light catch Thursday and will gradually build up the intensity of his rehab program in the weeks to follow. The Mets are still viewing Wright as out indefinitely, but if the veteran third baseman endures no setbacks with his back or shoulder while ramping up again, a target date for his return from the 60-day disabled list should come into focus once he's ready to begin a rehab assignment. With Wright more than two years removed from his last MLB action, the Mets likely won't be counting on the 35-year-old to offer any noteworthy on-field contribution in 2018.