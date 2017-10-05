Mets' David Wright: Has back surgery Thursday
Wright (shoulder) underwent successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Wright officially underwent a laminotomy procedure, which should be able to alleviate some pressure in his back. This comes in addition to rotator cuff surgery that the 34-year-old received a month ago, after missing the entire 2017 campaign with shoulder and back issues. Although there hasn't been any sort of concrete timetable for Wright's recovery, he will likely be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around, barring any further setbacks.
More News
-
Mets' David Wright: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Mets' David Wright: Set for rotator cuff surgery•
-
Mets' David Wright: Shut down with shoulder pain•
-
Mets' David Wright: Plays third in rehab game•
-
Mets' David Wright: Begins rehab assignment Monday•
-
Mets' David Wright: Optimistic about 2017 return•
-
Early 2018 Positional Rankings
Check out Scott White and Heath Cumming's first batch of rankings for the 2018 Fantasy sea...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...