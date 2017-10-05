Mets' David Wright: Has back surgery Thursday

Wright (shoulder) underwent successful back surgery in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Wright officially underwent a laminotomy procedure, which should be able to alleviate some pressure in his back. This comes in addition to rotator cuff surgery that the 34-year-old received a month ago, after missing the entire 2017 campaign with shoulder and back issues. Although there hasn't been any sort of concrete timetable for Wright's recovery, he will likely be back to full health by the time spring training rolls around, barring any further setbacks.