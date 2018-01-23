Mets' David Wright: Has not started baseball activities

General manager Sandy Alderson said Wright (shoulder) has yet to begin baseball activity, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

While Wright is determined to make it back to the field in 2018, this is pretty discouraging news with spring training rapidly approaching. Since being diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2015, the 35-year-old has appeared in just 75 games -- with none coming in 2017 -- and undergone multiple surgeries to address issues with his back, neck and shoulder. The Mets are expected to assess him when he arrives in St. Lucie around the start of February, and his status should hopefully clear up shortly thereafter.