Mets' David Wright: Hopes to be cleared in late May
Wright (shoulder) hopes to be cleared for baseball activities in late May, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Wright is seeing a doctor for a follow-up examination at the end of May and could be cleared for baseball activities at that time. Even if he is indeed cleared, he would likely need to go through a full spring training style process in order to get ready to play. He hasn't appeared in the big leagues since 2016 and has played in only 75 games since 2014, so the odds of him being effective if he ever makes it back to the field are quite low.
