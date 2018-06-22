Mets' David Wright: Increasing baseball activities

Wright (shoulder) is taking swings in the batting cage and continues to throw, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wright began baseball activities at the start of June and is slowing increasing his participation with the bat and on the field, but still has a long way to go in his rehab. The veteran third baseman should continue to ramp things up until he reaches game speed, which will provide a much better idea about his potential 2018 return.

