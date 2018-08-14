Mets' David Wright: Makes second rehab appearance

Wright (shoulder, back) started at third base Monday in his rehab game for High-A St. Lucie. He played five innings in the field and went 0-for-1 with a walk.

Wright was making his second rehab appearance after starting the assignment a day earlier in what marked his first competitive action in just under a year. The 35-year-old has yet to record a hit through four at-bats in the Florida State League, but more importantly, he hasn't reported any setbacks in his recovery from September right shoulder surgery or October back surgery. Wright's lack of action over the last four seasons likely means that he'll need the full 20-day rehab window to pick up at-bats in the minors before the Mets would entertain activating him from the 60-day disabled list when rosters expand in September.