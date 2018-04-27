Mets' David Wright: Moves to 60-day DL

Wright (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Friday.

The Mets needed a roster spot for recently-claimed reliever Buddy Baumann, and since Wright isn't near a return to action, he was an easy choice to cast off the 40-man roster temporarily. The embattled infielder still remains without a timeline to return.

