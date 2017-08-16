Mets' David Wright: Optimistic about 2017 return

Wright (shoulder) remains confident that he'll be able to return to the Mets before the season comes to a close, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Wright was able to begin some baseball activities earlier this month, but he's essentially going through the equivalent of spring training again with the right shoulder impingement having sidelined him since late February. It may take several weeks for Wright to ramp up his workouts and progress to full batting practice and fielding drills before eventually kicking off a rehab assignment, so if he does end up suiting up for the Mets in 2017, it may only be for a handful of games in the second half of September. Having Wright back on the field before the campaign draws to a close would certainly aid the Mets in their evaluation for him heading into 2018, but after the 34-year-old missed most of the past three seasons due to injury, the organization may not view him as a realistic everyday option at this stage of his career.