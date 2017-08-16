Mets' David Wright: Optimistic about 2017 return
Wright (shoulder) remains confident that he'll be able to return to the Mets before the season comes to a close, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Wright was able to begin some baseball activities earlier this month, but he's essentially going through the equivalent of spring training again with the right shoulder impingement having sidelined him since late February. It may take several weeks for Wright to ramp up his workouts and progress to full batting practice and fielding drills before eventually kicking off a rehab assignment, so if he does end up suiting up for the Mets in 2017, it may only be for a handful of games in the second half of September. Having Wright back on the field before the campaign draws to a close would certainly aid the Mets in their evaluation for him heading into 2018, but after the 34-year-old missed most of the past three seasons due to injury, the organization may not view him as a realistic everyday option at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Mets' David Wright: Back to basic baseball activities•
-
Mets' David Wright: Still weeks away from baseball activities•
-
Mets' David Wright: Hopes to ramp up activity in July•
-
Mets' David Wright: Still hasn't resumed throwing•
-
Mets' David Wright: Resumes baseball activities Friday•
-
Mets' David Wright: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...