Mets' David Wright: Placed on DL
Wright (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL on Thursday, MLB.com reports.
This was fully expected. Wright continues to deal with the effects of spinal stenosis, and his shoulder has been an issue as well. He admitted in February that he wasn't confident about his chances of playing again. Expect a move to the 60-day DL whenever the Mets need to free up a spot on the 40-man roster.
