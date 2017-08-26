Mets' David Wright: Plays third in rehab game

Wright (shoulder) went 1-for-3 while playing third base for five innings in a rehab game with High-A St. Lucie on Friday.

According to Matt Ehalt of The Record, Wright made an error on one of the three balls hit to him on the day in what was his first time playing third base in a game since last season. The Mets will keep a watchful eye on Wright's performance in the field during what's expected to be a lengthy rehab assignment before determining what role he'll fill for the big club once activated from the 60-day disabled list, likely at some point in September. If Wright's right shoulder impingement presents regular issues for him defensively, he could end up being limited to pinch-hitting duties upon returning to the Mets.