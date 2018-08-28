Mets' David Wright: Rehab moves to Triple-A

Wright (shoulder) moved his rehab to Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Wright continues to work his way back from a 27-month absence with the goal of being one of the Mets' September call-ups. He went just 6-for-32 in 10 rehab games for High-A St. Lucie, but the fact that the Mets are moving him up regardless suggests that the plan may be to bring him up when rosters expand Saturday. That could be primarily a sentimental move, however, and there's little reason to believe Wright will be a valuable fantasy asset down the stretch even if given semi-regular playing time.