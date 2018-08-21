Mets' David Wright: Reinstatement decision coming Sept. 1

Wright's (shoulder, back) rehab assignment will end Aug. 31, forcing the Mets to make a decision on his future Sept. 1, Newsday reports.

Wright has spent a whopping 27 months on the disabled list and understandably will need some time to get fully back in playing shape. He's gone just 2-for-19 on his rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie so far. Rehab assignments have strict time limits, however, and Wright's will expire at the end of the month. The Mets timed it that way so that they could bring him up in September when rosters expand, but it remains to be seen whether he'll feel able to contribute by that date.

More News
Our Latest Stories