Mets' David Wright: Repeats intention to return

Wright (shoulder) maintained that he expects to return before the end of the season following a simulated game Saturday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wright will participate in another simulated game Tuesday. It's unclear when the Mets intend for him to return, though the final homestand of the season, which begins Sept. 25, could be a target. His return will be largely symbolic, as he's been out for two and a half seasons.

More News
Our Latest Stories