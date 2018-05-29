Mets' David Wright: Scheduled for reevaluation
Wright (shoulder) is scheduled to meet with doctors this week for a reevaluation before the next step in his rehab process is determined, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
It's been just over two years since Wright last appeared in an MLB game, but the 35-year-old has yet to consider retirement despite having endured significant shoulder, back and neck injuries over the last few seasons. The health of Wright's surgically repaired right shoulder is the chief concern at the moment, as the Mets captain has spent the past two months doing strengthening exercises with the hope that doctors will clear him for baseball activities. Even if Wright receives positive news following his checkup, his extended time off likely means that he probably won't be ready to return from the 60-day disabled list until shortly after the All-Star break, in a best-case scenario. It thus remains more likely than not that Wright won't suit up for the Mets this season.
