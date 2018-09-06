Mets' David Wright: Simulated game on tap
Wright (shoulder) will participate in another workout Friday followed by a simulated game Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
This likely rules out any shot Wright had of returning from the disabled list this weekend, though it marks another positive step in the right direction. Wright has been rehabbing with the big-league club for the past week but remains without a concrete timetable.
