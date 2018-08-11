Mets' David Wright: Starts rehab assignment Sunday

Wright (shoulder) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment at High-A St. Lucie on Sunday.

It will be Wright's first game action of 2018 and he has played only 75 games since the start of 2015. The veteran third baseman will play five innings Sunday for the start of what is likely a lengthy rehab assignment. Somewhat unexpectedly, Wright could return to the Mets later this month if he avoids further complications.

More News
Our Latest Stories