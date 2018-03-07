Mets' David Wright: Still idle in spring training

Wright is still in the process of building up strength in his shoulder and back and hasn't received clearance to swing a bat or begin throwing during spring training, Steve Popper of The Bergen Record reports.

With just over three weeks to go until Opening Day and Wright without a timetable for his return to the field, it seems inevitable that he'll begin the season on the disabled list. The bigger question is whether Wright, who has appeared in just 75 games the past three seasons and none since May 2016, will ever progress to the point that he can resume his playing career. Wright is due $47 million over the next three seasons thanks to the eight-year contract extension he inked with the Mets in December 2012.