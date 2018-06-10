Mets' David Wright: Takes swings Sunday

Wright hit off a tee Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Wright is slowly beginning to ramp up his baseball activities, as he was able to take swings for the first times off a tee Sunday: he took 20 swings, per Healey. Wright has also participated in taking grounders and making low-intensity throws across the infield over the past few days. Although there's still no exact timetable for a return, it's positive news that Wright feels healthy enough to add more drills to his repertoire.

