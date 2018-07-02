Mets' David Wright: Taking batting practice

Wright (shoulder) completed three rounds of batting practice Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wright resumed hitting a few weeks earlier and has thus far reported no setbacks with the shoulder or back issues that have prevented him from playing in the majors since 2016. He still has several hurdles to clear in the rehab process and isn't expected to be activated from the 60-day disabled list until well after the All-Star break if the Mets choose to bring him back onto the active roster.

