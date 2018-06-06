Mets' David Wright: Throws Wednesday
Wright (shoulder) played catch from 90 feet and took grounders at third base Wednesday, David Lennon of Newsday Sports reports.
Lennon evaluated that Wright wasn't doing anything to extensive, and refrained from making any throws across the infield outside of one toss to first base. The 35-year-old resumed baseball activities this past weekend when he took grounders for the first time prior to the Mets' game Sunday, but the team has yet to pinpoint any sort of return date at this time. Expect to see Wright continue fielding ground balls and extending his throwing distance over the next couple weeks.
