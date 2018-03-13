Mets' David Wright: To be held out for eight weeks

Wright will be shut down for eight weeks after disclosing that his shoulder and back problems continue to bother him, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

This is a tough blow for the veteran third baseman, as he is now essentially guaranteed to miss two years of action dating back to the original time of his injury (May of 2016). The Mets will likely continue to play things slowly with Wright, especially given that they have a perfectly competent short-term replacement at third in Todd Frazier in addition to Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes and T.J. Rivera (elbow).