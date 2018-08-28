Mets' David Wright: Unlikely to be activated soon

Wright (shoulder) is unlikely to be activated soon, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.

The fact that Wright hit just 6-for-32 while rehabbing with High-A St. Lucie suggests that he's not yet ready to return from his 27-month absence and face major-league pitching. His rehab assignment expires Friday, however, so the Mets will be forced to make a decision. Even if he does make it back to the big leagues before the end of the season, his odds of being a significant fantasy contributor are slim.