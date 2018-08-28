Mets' David Wright: Unlikely to be activated soon
Wright (shoulder) is unlikely to be activated soon, Tim Britton of The Athletic New York reports.
The fact that Wright hit just 6-for-32 while rehabbing with High-A St. Lucie suggests that he's not yet ready to return from his 27-month absence and face major-league pitching. His rehab assignment expires Friday, however, so the Mets will be forced to make a decision. Even if he does make it back to the big leagues before the end of the season, his odds of being a significant fantasy contributor are slim.
More News
-
Mets' David Wright: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Mets' David Wright: Reinstatement decision coming Sept. 1•
-
Mets' David Wright: Makes second rehab appearance•
-
Mets' David Wright: Starts rehab assignment Sunday•
-
Mets' David Wright: Taking batting practice•
-
Mets' David Wright: Increasing baseball activities•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start