Mets' David Wright: Update on health coming soon

Mets general manager Sandy Alderson is expected to provide an update later this month regarding Wright's (shoulder, back) health heading into spring training, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Wright has been limited to just 75 appearances over the past three seasons -- with none coming in 2017 -- after enduring a litany of surgeries to address spinal stenosis, in addition to one in September to repair the rotator cuff in his right shoulder. The veteran third baseman, who also underwent his most recent back procedure a month later, hopes to keep his playing career going, but admitted that he's uncertain if he'll be able to return to a high level of play again. Alderson should shed more light on Wright's condition in the near future, but even if the 35-year-old is dealing with no reported setbacks from his fall surgeries, he'll likely face some limitations in spring training.