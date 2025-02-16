Nunez has yet to throw a live batting practice session in camp as the Mets prioritize having the right-hander healthy for Opening Day, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez tossed his second bullpen session of the spring Saturday, but after his 2024 campaign ended early due to forearm trouble and a setback in December prevented him from pitching in winter ball, the organization doesn't want to push him too quickly. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner didn't even rule out Nunez beginning the season on IL or at Triple-A Syracuse if he needs an extra week or two. "In the range of outcomes, that's definitely a part of it," Hefner said Saturday. "It's our hope to get him ready, and he's on track to be ready. But we are not going to force him into something he's not ready for." Once he is deemed ready, Nunez will have a high-leverage spot in the Mets' bullpen waiting for him after posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and dazzling 48:8 K:BB over his first 35 big-league innings.