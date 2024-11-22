Nunez is progressing well in his recovery from a right flexor strain and could pitch for the Tigres del Licey in the Dominican winter league, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nunez was shelved for much of the second half with the injury, but he has responded well to some rest and a platelet-rich plasma injection. If healthy, Nunez is in line for high-leverage work out of the Mets' bullpen in 2025 after he put up a 2.31 ERA and 48:8 K:BB over 35 innings in 2024.