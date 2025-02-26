Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Nunez (elbow) will not appear in a Grapefruit League game "anytime soon," Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
The Mets maintain that Nunez is healthy and still can be ready in time for Opening Day, but they are taking things extra slowly after the reliever battled a flexor strain in the second half last season. Nunez is projected to see leverage innings in the Mets' bullpen this season, if he can stay healthy.
