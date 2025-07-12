Nunez (elbow) is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery next week, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Nunez landed on the injured list July 3 with a sprained right elbow, and he's now slated to undergo Tommy John surgery for the second time in his career. The 29-year-old will wrap up 2025 with five earned runs allowed in 9.2 innings, and because his procedure will happen so far into the season, he's likely to remain on the shelf for the entire 2026 campaign as well.