Betances (0-1) allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out a batter in just a third of an inning Saturday as he was handed the loss against the Yankees.

Betances entered in the bottom of the ninth to try and preserve a tie and send the game into extras but was unsuccessful in doing so. He walked Clint Frazier, who advanced to third on a single to right and would end up crossing home plate as the winning run on a wild pitch. Betances has only given up runs in three of his 13 appearances but he still owns a poor 6.10 ERA and 8:7 K:BB across 10.1 innings this season.