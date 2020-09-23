Betances (lat) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday or Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Betances has been on the injured list for just over three weeks with right lat tightness, but he's being evaluated by the Mets' training staff Wednesday. If all goes well in his evaluation, he could be available out of the bullpen for the end of the regular season.
