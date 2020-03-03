Mets' Dellin Betances: Downplays low velocity
Betances (Achilles) isn't throwing with his usual velocity but isn't concerned, Anthony Rieber of Newsday reports.
Betances similarly downplayed velocity concerns last spring but went on to face just two batters in the regular season, first due to a shoulder injury and then because of a torn Achilles tendon. He's still working his way back from that Achilles issue this spring and has yet to make a Grapefruit League appearance.
