Betances will exercise his $6.8 million player option for 2021 by Sunday's deadline, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old battled velocity issues from the spring until the summer and missed most of September with a lat injury, so it's not much of a surprise to see him exercise his option rather than head to an uncertain open market. Betances appeared in 15 games and surrendered 10 runs on 12 hits with a 11:12 K:BB across 11.2 innings during the shortened campaign. The right-hander did rediscover some of his velocity (93.6-mph average fastball) from the low-90s fastballs he was throwing earlier in the year, but it still marks a career low. Betances still has some have leverage potential but is unlikely to be guaranteed that type of role to begin the 2021 season.