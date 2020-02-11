Mets' Dellin Betances: Expects to be ready for Opening Day

Betances (Achilles) said Tuesday that he'd be ready for Opening Day, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

A lat injury and an Achilles injury combined to limit Betances to a single big-league appearance last season. A player's optimism about his own health should never be taken as gospel, but it's still good to hear. Whether or not he'll actually be ready for the start of the season should become clear after he begins throwing in spring training games.