Mets' Dellin Betances: Faces live batters

Betances faced live batters for the first time since partially tearing his Achilles in September, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Betances reported no setbacks after the work, saying "It's always good to get the first one out of the way." He entered camp still limited by his injury, and it's unclear whether he has cleared the hurdles necessary to fully participate in team workouts. Still, this was a step forward for Betances, who expects to be ready to take the mound by Opening Day.