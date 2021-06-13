Betances (shoulder) began a rehab assignment at Low-A St. Lucie on Sunday, tossing a scoreless inning in a 21-pitch appearance. He gave up no hits and one walk and struck out two.

According to Jacob Resnick of SNY.tv, Betances' fastball topped out at 94 miles per hour, roughly in line with his average velocity during his 15 appearances in 2020. The rehab outing was Betances' first game action since April 7, so he'll likely complete several more appearances at multiple affiliates before the Mets consider bringing him back from the 60-day injured list.