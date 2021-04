Betances (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing since being placed on the 10-day injured list April 8, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The Mets aren't planning on having Betances travel with the team during its upcoming six-game road trip that concludes April 22, so he'll remain on the shelf beyond the minimum 10 days. A target date for Betances' return is unlikely to emerge until he gets back on a mound.