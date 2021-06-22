The Mets transferred Betances' (shoulder) rehab assignment from Low-A St. Lucie to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

New York determined that Betances was ready for a stiffer test after he completed three rehab appearances with St. Lucie. He retired just one hitter and surrendered five runs in his second outing June 16, but he bounced back nicely in his most recent appearance Saturday, when he struck out two over a scoreless innings. Given that Betances has been sidelined since early April with a right shoulder inflammation, the Mets may want to see him make multiple appearances for Syracuse before activating him from the 60-day injured list.