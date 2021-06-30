Manager Luis Rojas said Wednesday that Betances will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the 2021 season, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

The veteran right-hander has been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Syracuse over the past couple weeks when he started experiencing pain in his shoulder. Betances has been on the shelf with a shoulder impingement since making his lone appearance of the season April 7, and he won't be available during the second half of the campaign. He'll head into 2022 as a free agent having pitched only 13.1 innings across the past three seasons due to injuries.