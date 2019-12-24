Play

Mets' Dellin Betances: Signs with Mets

Betances (Achilles) agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

The right-hander suffered an Achilles injury in the middle of September after dealing with a lat injury earlier in the season, but he was still able to land a spot on the Mets' roster heading into next year. Betances is expected to be ready for spring training, but more clarity should come as his rehab progresses. The 31-year-old pitched only one game in 2019, but he should be able to at least pitch in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2020.

