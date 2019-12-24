Mets' Dellin Betances: Signs with Mets
Betances (Achilles) agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Mets on Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.
The right-hander suffered an Achilles injury in the middle of September after dealing with a lat injury earlier in the season, but he was still able to land a spot on the Mets' roster heading into next year. Betances is expected to be ready for spring training, but more clarity should come as his rehab progresses. The 31-year-old pitched only one game in 2019, but he should be able to at least pitch in low-leverage situations out of the bullpen in 2020.
More News
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Won't need surgery•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Placed on 60-day injured list•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Suffers partially torn Achilles•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Whiffs two in 2019 debut•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: Returns from injured list•
-
Yankees' Dellin Betances: To be activated Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tracker: Ryu lands in worse situation
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...
-
Trade: Kluber a question mark for 2020
Corey Kluber has long been an elite arm in Fantasy before he was injured, but what can we expect...