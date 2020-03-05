Mets' Dellin Betances: Spring debut set for Saturday
Betances (Achilles) is scheduled to make his Grapefruit League debut Saturday against the Nationals, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
While Betances' velocity hasn't been where he wants it to be during his throwing sessions this spring, he's at least feeling fine from a physical standpoint after he ruptured his left Achilles' tendon last September. After signing Betances to a one-year, $10.5 million deal this winter, the Mets clearly envision the right-hander being a weapon at the back end of the bullpen, but he may be eased into high-leverage work coming off an injury ruined 2019 campaign. Before suffering the torn Achilles in his lone big-league appearance of the season, Betances had been sidelined with shoulder and lat issues.
