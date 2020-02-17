Mets' Dellin Betances: Still limited to start camp
Betances (Achilles) isn't yet fully participating in team workouts, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.
Betances recorded just two outs last season, missing the majority of the year with a bone spur in his shoulder and getting shut down after his first appearance in mid-September with a torn Achilles tendon. The reliever said upon his arrival to camp that he expected to be ready to go by Opening Day, but for now, he still has some work to do with the Mets' training staff.
