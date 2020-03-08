Mets' Dellin Betances: Unimpressive in spring debut

Betances topped out at 90 mph with his fastball in his spring debut Saturday, David Lennon of Newsday reports.

The right-hander did record his lone out via strikeout, but Betances also walked two batters and gave up a two-run single to the Nats' Ryan Zimmerman. The velocity is far from where he's used to working -- he averaged 97.8 mph on his heater as recently as 2018 -- but after barely pitching last season and getting a late start to camp as he recovered from an Achilles injury, it's not surprising Betances has a lot of rust to shake off. The Mets are still hoping he'll be ready to go for Opening Day, but he'll need to show significant improvement over the next couple of weeks for that to be a realistic timetable.