Betances' four-seamer averaged 90.6 mph in Tuesday's appearance against the Astros, down a couple ticks from earlier this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

He allowed two runs on a pair of hits and a hit-by-pitch while striking out one over one inning, and he has now given up six runs with a 2:3 K:BB in four innings this spring. It was reported earlier this spring that Betances returned to his old arm slot after battling injuries in recent years, but something still isn't right for the towering righty. He should be considered a volatile middle reliever going forward.