Betances was sitting in the low 90s with his fastball during Friday's live batting practice session, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander typically takes a while to ramp up his velocity -- last year at this time he was topping out at 86 mph, before eventually averaging 93.6 mph during the abbreviated regular season -- so this is a very encouraging start to the spring for Betances. The 32-year-old has yet to re-discover the heat he flashed in his Yankees heyday prior to an injury-riddled 2019, but a return to something close to that form would provide a big boost to a Mets bullpen that will be missing Seth Lugo (elbow) to begin the campaign.