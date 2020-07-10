Betances topped out at 92-93 mph with his fastball during a recent simulated game, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

While manager Luis Rojas stressed that the club didn't have radar readings on the right-hander's work during an intrasquad game Wednesday, it's less than reassuring that Betances hasn't come close to the 98 mph he was averaging a couple years ago with the Yankees. The 32-year-old is still expected to fill a high-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen this season, but after barely pitching during an injury-plagued 2019, Betances has a lot to prove.