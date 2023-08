The Mets designated Santana for assignment Saturday.

After accumulating a 5.91 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 10.2 innings in the majors, Santana will lose his spot on the Mets' 40-man roster and pass through waivers. The 27-year-old righty has struggled to get going in Triple-A as well, so there is a good chance he clears waivers and gets outrighted back to Syracuse. Adam Kolarek was selected from Triple-A in a corresponding move.