Mets' Desmond Lindsay: Undergoes elbow surgery
Lindsay underwent surgery on the ulnar nerve in his elbow this week, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Lindsay, one of the top prospects in the Mets' organization, had been dealing with elbow issues all season with Low-A Columbia and finally settled with going under the knife. The operation brings an end to a tough season for the 20-year-old, as he hit just .220 with 77 strikeouts over 65 games for Columbia, and will set his sights on a rebound season in 2018.
