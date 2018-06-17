Mesoraco is out of the lineup Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Mesoraco and Kevin Plawecki have alternated starts behind the plate over the last six games, and that timeshare seems likely to remain in place for the foreseeable future. While Mesoraco probably offers more appeal of the two from a fantasy standpoint thanks to his superior power, his checkered medical history probably makes the Mets reluctant to hand him a heavy workload at any point this season.