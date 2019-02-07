Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Heads to Mets on NRI deal
Mesoraco signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training.
The oft-injured catcher split time between the Reds and Mets last season, compiling a .221/.303/.398 slash line with 11 homers and 33 RBI. With Wilson Ramos in town, Mesoraco will have to battle with Travis d'Arnaud and Tomas Nido for backup catcher duties to start the season, further limiting his fantasy upside.
