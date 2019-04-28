Mets' Devin Mesoraco: No intentions to return
Mesoraco has no intention to return to the Mets after Travis d'Arnaud was designated for assignment Sunday and appears to be retired, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.
Mesoraco is officially on the restricted list after refusing a minor-league assignment. He would currently be the Mets' third option at catcher behind Wilson Ramos and Tomas Nido if he wanted to keep playing baseball. It's unclear at this point whether his stance would change should an injury to Ramos or Nido open up a roster spot, but even if that did happen, his long time away from the game would likely mean that he wouldn't be able to step right into a big-league job.
