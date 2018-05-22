Mets' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup but available off bench
Mesoraco (elbow) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Marlins but is available off the bench, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Mesoraco exited Monday's game after getting hit in the elbow by a backswing. Fortunately, X-rays confirmed the backstop is simply dealing with a bruise and shouldn't miss much time as a result. Tomas Nido will start behind the dish in his stead Tuesday.
